U.S.A. Medical Center Has New Germ-Zapping Xenex Robot

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
University of South Alabama Medical Center, part of USA Health, is
the first hospital in the region to acquire a Xenex LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping
Robot™ to enhance environmental cleanliness and transform the way
care is delivered by disinfecting and destroying hard-to-kill pathogens
in hard-to-clean places.
“It’s going to make our environment safer”
“It’s going to make our environment safer,” said Teresa Aikens, nurse
manager for infection control at USA Medical Center, “and make a big
impact on our infection rates.” A $100,000 grant from the Compton Trust
in Mobile allowed the hospital to purchase the disinfecting robot.
The Xenex robot, which will be named in an employee contest, uses Full
Spectrum™ pulsed
xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi
and bacterial spores. The portable disinfection system is an emerging
technology in healthcare focusing on the most effective and efficient
method of sanitizing surfaces throughout hospitals and healthcare
facilities. These technologies enable environmental services personnel
to increase their effectiveness in providing the safest environment for
patients and staff.
Pulsed
Xenon Technology
While UV light has been used for disinfection for decades, the Xenex
LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot is a new technology that utilizes pulsed
xenon (not mercury bulbs) to create germicidal UV light. Pulsed xenon
emits high-intensity UV-C light that penetrates the cell walls of
microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores.
Their DNA is fused, rendering them unable to reproduce or mutate,
effectively killing them on surfaces without contact or chemicals. The
Xenex system is effective against the most dangerous pathogens,
including Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Ebola, norovirus and influenza.
The portable Xenex system can disinfect a typical patient or procedure
room in four or five minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times.
It can be used in any department and in any unit within a healthcare
facility, including isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient
care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, bathrooms and
public spaces.
The Xenex pulsed xenon UV disinfection system has been credited by
healthcare facilities across the U.S. for helping them reduce their
infection rates significantly. Several hospitals have published their C.diff,
MRSA and Surgical Site infection
rate reduction studies in peer-reviewed journals - showing infection
rate reductions in excess of 70 percent. Nearly 400 hospitals, Veterans
Affairs and DoD facilities in the U.S., Canada, Africa, UK , Japan and
Europe are using Xenex robots, which are also in use in skilled nursing
facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and long term acute care
facilities.
About University of South Alabama Medical Center: With a staff of
1,400, the University of South Alabama Medical Center offers
patient-centered care with unique services including Mobile’s only Level
I Trauma Center and the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center. For more
information, visit http://www.usahealthsystem.com/usamc.
About Xenex Disinfection Services: Xenex's patented Full Spectrum
pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced
disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use,
the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning
operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by
eliminating the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired
infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that
include Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted
Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.