 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

5 Things Illumina (ILMN)'s Management Wants You to Know



2/2/2017 6:33:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
When things go badly in a quarter, management teams often have to talk a lot about what went wrong. When things go well, they get to focus more on the future.

After reporting a better-than-expected fourth quarter on Tuesday, Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) executives on the earnings call had the opportunity to spend plenty of time on what lies ahead. Here are five key things they want investors to know. (Quotes courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.)

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 