|
5 Things Illumina (ILMN)'s Management Wants You to Know
2/2/2017 6:33:08 AM
When things go badly in a quarter, management teams often have to talk a lot about what went wrong. When things go well, they get to focus more on the future.
After reporting a better-than-expected fourth quarter on Tuesday, Illumina's (NASDAQ:ILMN) executives on the earnings call had the opportunity to spend plenty of time on what lies ahead. Here are five key things they want investors to know. (Quotes courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence.)
comments powered by