PAREXEL (PRXL) Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire The Medical Affairs Company

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL), a leading global
biopharmaceutical services provider, today announced that the Company
has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Medical Affairs
Company, LLC (“TMAC”), a leading provider of outsourced medical affairs
services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device
industries. The acquisition is expected to close in February. Terms of
the transaction were not disclosed.
“As a company, we are focused on opportunities within
commercialization, market access, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and
medical outsourcing. With TMAC, PAREXEL will gain new and distinct
medical affairs outsourcing capabilities that will strengthen and expand
our commercialization and market access offerings.”
Founded in 2007, TMAC is a full-service contract medical organization.
TMAC offers strategic and tactical medical science liaison (MSLs) and
clinical nurse educator support services in addition to medical affairs
consulting, medical communications support, and direct placement
services. TMAC is based in Kennesaw, Georgia, and has approximately 200
U.S.-based employees.
Outsourcing medical affairs services presents a compelling option for
biopharmaceutical companies as a way to reduce fixed costs. The
increasingly complex nature of new products, and the need to demonstrate
the therapeutic and reimbursement value of a product, is creating demand
for credentialed healthcare professionals, such as MSLs, to lead
clinically robust dialogues with key medical stakeholders on a
peer-to-peer level.
“The commercialization-outsourcing market continues to grow as
biopharmaceutical clients increasingly require medical affairs solutions
to optimize awareness and understanding of their products in development
or already on the market,” said Josef von Rickenbach, Chairman and CEO,
“We are excited to become a part of PAREXEL and offer our clients a
comprehensive range of services delivered by a single company. Working
together, PAREXEL and TMAC will deliver greater value to clients and
meet evolving client needs, throughout the lifecycle of their products,”
added Evan Demestihas, MD, RPh, Chief Executive Officer, TMAC.
After the close of the acquisition, the TMAC management team will remain
in place and continue to manage its employees and the services it
currently provides to clients.
