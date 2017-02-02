 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

PAREXEL (PRXL) Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results



2/2/2017 6:30:59 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) today reported financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2017, which ended on December 31, 2016.

“We were satisfied with our adjusted EPS results in the second quarter,” said Josef von Rickenbach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREXEL International. “Revenue growth in the quarter was relatively modest mainly due to the lingering impact of cancellations in prior periods, continuing slower backlog conversion due to increasing clinical trial complexity, and revenue delays from recent awards. As we expect recent strong new business awards to contribute less near-term revenue than we had anticipated, we are lowering our forecast for Fiscal Year 2017 revenue and diluted EPS.

Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 