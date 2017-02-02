 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Long Rumored to be a Takeover Target, Mead Johnson in Talks to be Bought for Almost $17 Billion



2/2/2017 6:30:48 AM

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is asking investors to make a big leap of faith with its potential $16.7 billion purchase of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co.

Rakesh Kapoor, Reckitt's chief executive, has made no secret of his desire to do a deal, telling Bloomberg News in late 2015 that he could be interested in Pfizer Inc.'s consumer health business.

The trouble is, none of the consumer arms of the big pharmaceutical companies seem to be available, and even if they were valuations would be high.

