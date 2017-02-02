PHARNEXT Announces Findings Evaluating Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
“A Rasch Analysis of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth
Neuropathy Score (CMTNS) in a Cohort of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A
Patients”
Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a French
biopharmaceutical company developing an advanced portfolio of products
in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announced today publication
in PLoS One of statistical findings evaluating the clinical scale
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score (CMTNS) for application in
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A).
CMTNS is the first clinical scale dedicated to quantify impairment and
measure disease progression in CMT patients. It has been used as the
primary endpoint in most completed clinical trials for CMT1A to date.
However, its ability to measure responses to treatment has not yet been
demonstrated.
In the article titled: “A Rasch Analysis of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth
Neuropathy Score (CMTNS) in a Cohort of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 1A
Patients” authors Wenjia Wang et al. report that CMTNS
remains particularly useful for measuring disease severity in CMT1A.
However, CMTNS appears less sensitive in assessing mild forms of the
disease. Therefore, the authors recommend further refinement of the
scale to better assess therapeutic efficacy in all forms of CMT1A: mild,
moderate and severe.
Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of
Pharnext, said “One of the major challenges of CMT1A trial design
is selecting a clinically meaningful endpoint. The findings confirm the
limitations of the CMTNS. They support Pharnext’s decision, endorsed by
the European and American regulatory agencies, not to use CMTNS as the
primary efficacy endpoint in our pivotal PLEO-CMT trial for patients
suffering from mild to moderate forms of CMT1A, and to use the Overall
Neuropathy Limitations Scale (ONLS) instead. The ONLS has been used as
the primary endpoint to assess treatment efficacy in other peripheral
neuropathies pivotal trials.”
The publication can be found here: http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0169878
About CMT1A
Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease encompasses a
heterogeneous group of inherited, progressive, chronic peripheral
neuropathies. CMT type 1A (CMT1A), the most common type of CMT, is an
orphan disease affecting at least 125,000 people in Europe and the U.S.
The genetic mutation responsible for CMT1A is a duplication of the PMP22
gene coding for a peripheral myelin protein. Overexpression of this gene
causes degradation of the neuronal sheath (myelin) responsible for nerve
dysfunction, followed by loss of nerve conduction. As a result of
peripheral nerve degradation, patients suffer from progressive muscle
atrophy of legs and arms causing walking, running, balance problems and
abnormal hand functioning. CMT1A patients end up in wheelchairs in at
least 5% of cases. They might also suffer from mild to moderate
sensitive disorders. First symptoms usually appear during adolescence
and will progressively evolve through patients’ life.
To date, no curative or symptomatic medications have been approved and
treatment consists of supportive care such as orthotics, leg braces,
physical and occupational therapy or surgery.
About PLEO-CMT Trial
PLEO-CMT is a pivotal, multi-center,
randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, three-arm Phase 3 study
that was initiated in December 2015 and has enrolled 323 patients with
mild to moderate CMT1A in 30 sites across Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
Diagnosis of CMT1A has been confirmed genetically through detection of
PMP22 gene duplication. Over 15 months, Pharnext will compare in
parallel groups the efficacy and safety of two orally administered doses
of PXT3003 to placebo. Efficacy will be assessed through one primary
endpoint: change in the ONLS score at 12 and 15 months of treatment to
measure improvement of patients’ disability with PXT3003. Additional
secondary outcome measures will be assessed including functional and
electrophysiological endpoints. A nine month follow-up study is planned
thereafter, where all patients who will have completed the first 15
months, will receive the active PXT3003 dose.
For more information about the PLEO-CMT clinical trial, please visit
the following website:
U.S. NIH ClinicalTrials.gov website
at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02579759
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and
entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern
genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two
lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an
international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth
disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the
United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in
Alzheimer’s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery
paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY©. The company identifies and develops
synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at low dose. These PLEODRUG©
offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and intellectual
property including several composition of matter patents already
granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in
Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
