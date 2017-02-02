 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Are Teva (TEVA)'s Best Days Behind It?



2/2/2017 6:29:54 AM

After losing a patent challenge in U.S. District Court, it's become increasingly likely that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) top-selling Copaxone will face generic competition soon. Since Copaxone accounts for 16% of Teva Pharmaceutical's sales, and over 40% of its operating profit, investors are right to be nervous. Can Teva Pharmaceutical side-step the risk to Copaxone and reward investors?

Read at Motley Fool


