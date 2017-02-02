Employer:
Are
Teva
(
TEVA
)'s Best Days Behind It?
Tweet
2/2/2017 6:29:54 AM
After losing a patent challenge in U.S. District Court, it's become increasingly likely that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) top-selling Copaxone will face generic competition soon. Since Copaxone accounts for 16% of Teva Pharmaceutical's sales, and over 40% of its operating profit, investors are right to be nervous. Can Teva Pharmaceutical side-step the risk to Copaxone and reward investors?
Read at
Motley Fool
•
Motley Fool
•
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
•
Biotech/Pharma - Earnings
•
Biotech/Pharma - Patent News
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Biotech/Pharma - Earnings (World)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Patent News (World)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor (World)