Cellprothera Raises 8.3 Million Euros

MULHOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellProthera, a biotech company which offers the most advanced cell therapy for regeneration of the damaged heart muscle after myocardial infarction, announces it has raised €8,300,000 from private investors in 2016. These funds, supplements the 20 million€ raised during the previous rounds, and will enable CellProthera to pursue its scientific development, complete its Phase I/IIb clinical trial in Europe and prepare its Phase III in Europe and North America.

“With this new round, our investors have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to our project. The one million patients waiting for a therapy in Europe, the United States and Japan alone are grateful to them.”

Carried out in three phases, 100% of the capital increase comes from family offices, some of them with a history of supporting CellProthera in previous rounds.

New stakeholders, specializing in innovation and ground-breaking technology, particularly in the medical sector, have expressed real enthusiasm for CellProthera, its progress and potential .

The funds raised will be used for three main programs:

1. Completion of the current phase I/IIb clinical trials. The company is also preparing the phase III trial, which involves setting up new cell therapy centers in Europe, the United States and Canada.

2. Development of an industrial automate. This device is at the core of the treatment offered by CellProthera; from a simple blood test, it generates, on an industrial scale and by cellular multiplication, a graft of CD34 + stem cells "ProtheraCytes®" which is re-injected into the patient.

3. CellProthera aims also to establish a foothold in Asia and will start a clinical trial in Singapore in 2017.

Philippe HENON Jean-Claude JELSCH Matthieu de KALBERMATTEN Chairman & CSO Chairman of the Supervisory Board CEO

