Cellprothera Raises 8.3 Million Euros

MULHOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CellProthera, a biotech company which offers the most advanced cell
therapy for regeneration of the damaged heart muscle after myocardial
infarction, announces it has raised €8,300,000 from private investors in
2016. These funds, supplements the 20 million€ raised during the
previous rounds, and will enable CellProthera to pursue its scientific
development, complete its Phase I/IIb clinical trial in Europe and
prepare its Phase III in Europe and North America.
“With this new round, our investors have demonstrated their
dedication and commitment to our project. The one million patients
waiting for a therapy in Europe, the United States and Japan alone are
grateful to them.”
Carried out in three phases, 100% of the capital increase comes from
family offices, some of them with a history of supporting CellProthera
in previous rounds.
New stakeholders, specializing in innovation
and ground-breaking technology, particularly in the medical sector, have
expressed real enthusiasm for CellProthera, its progress and potential .
The funds raised will be used for three main programs:
1. Completion of the current phase I/IIb clinical trials. The
company is also preparing the phase III trial, which involves setting up
new cell therapy centers in Europe, the United States and Canada.
2. Development of an industrial automate. This device is at the core of
the treatment offered by CellProthera; from a simple blood test, it
generates, on an industrial scale and by cellular multiplication, a
graft of CD34 + stem cells "ProtheraCytes®" which is re-injected into
the patient.
3. CellProthera aims also to establish a foothold in Asia and will start
a clinical trial in Singapore in 2017.
"With this new round, our investors have demonstrated their
dedication and commitment to our project. The one million patients
waiting for a therapy in Europe, the United States and Japan alone are
grateful to them."
|
Philippe HENON
|
|
|
|
|
Jean-Claude JELSCH
|
|
|
|
|
Matthieu de KALBERMATTEN
|
Chairman & CSO
|
|
|
|
|
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
|
|
|
|
CEO
Additional information and visuals are available on request from the
press department
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official,
authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation
only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text,
which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.