 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Roche (RHHBY) Remains 'Committed' To U.S. Despite Trump's Crackdown On Drug Prices



2/2/2017 6:28:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Roche remains committed to the U.S. despite President Donald Trump's pledges to crackdown on pharmaceutical companies "getting away with murder."

The chief executive of the global pharmaceutical firm, Severin Schwan, told CNBC Wednesday that he remains bullish on the U.S., having invested "literally billions" into its research and development sites in the country.

The U.S. market currently accounts for 40 percent of Roche's sales. Just yesterday, President Trump met with leading drug makers in the White House and vowed to push down the price of medication.


Read at CNBC
Read at Market Watch
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
Roche
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 