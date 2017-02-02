Immunomic Release: Maryland Cancer Discovery Incubator Finalists Announced

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI), a privately-held, Maryland-based
biotechnology company, today announced the finalists for their Cancer
Discovery Incubator Award:
“With a diverse portfolio of promising
treatment approaches to examine, we look forward to exciting new cancer
treatment solutions being developed right here at our headquarters in
Maryland.”
-
Alcamena Stem Cell Therapeutics
-
Ibex Biosciences
-
Midissia Therapeutics
-
miRecule
-
TeamedOn International
“We are pleased to announce five finalists for our unique cancer
discovery incubator,” said Teri Heiland, Immunomic Vice President of
Research and Development. “With a diverse portfolio of promising
treatment approaches to examine, we look forward to exciting new cancer
treatment solutions being developed right here at our headquarters in
Maryland.”
Alcamena Stem Cell Therapeutics. Inc., based in Spencerville, MD,
is developing a biologic targeting Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a
particularly aggressive cancer and the most common primary brain tumor
in adults. Alcamena was founded in 2014 by Edmund Nesti, Ph.D. and Mark
Verdecia, Ph.D. & MBA. Drs. Nesti and Verdecia are advised by several
leading experts including Johns Hopkins alum Dr. Alfredo
Quinones-Hinojosa and current Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marc
Ostermeier.
Ibex Biosciences, LLC, based in Cumberland, MD, is focused on
antibody and gene therapy technologies to address cancer, inflammation,
autoimmune disease and retinal disease. The company currently has five
employees: Michael J. Karlin, Esq., CPA, CFP -- Chief Executive
Officer/co-Founder; Alberto Murat Croci -- Chief Strategist & Chief
Operating Officer/co-Founder; Dr. Norman (Zhennan) Lai -- Vice President
of Genetic Technology; Tony (Yuebin) Tan – Technician; and Dr. Vidal de
la Cruz -- Chief Science Officer (Acting) of Fomento Pharma, LLC.
Midissia Therapeutics (“Midissia”) is incorporated in Delaware
and based in San Francisco, CA. Midissia is a clinical stage
immunotherapy start-up developing therapeutic personalized dendritic
cancer vaccines to significantly impact the overarching problems of
toxicity, drug resistance and recurrence that plague current modalities
of cancer treatment. Midissia is led by President & CEO, Tania Fernandez.
miRecule is an early stage biotechnology company based in
Rockville, MD. miRecule focuses on the development of microRNA (miR)
based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and invented a novel
platform for discovering miR mimetics for treating heterogeneous
multi-drug resistant (MDR) tumors. miRecule’s Chief Scientific Officer
is Anthony Saleh, Ph.D. who previously spent 14 years focused on RNA
therapeutics at Johns Hopkins University and the National Institutes of
Health. Business Development is managed by Ashwin Kulkarni, M.S. who
completed his master’s degree at the University of Maryland.
TeamedOn is developing novel therapeutics to combat leukemia, and
has produced encouraging preclinical data. The company has exclusive,
world-wide rights to a class of novel small molecules targeting Acute
Myeloid Leukemia, as well as an experienced leadership team with
expertise in this field. TeamedOn’s Scientific Advisory Board consists
of nationally-recognized key opinion leaders.
The Immunomic Therapeutics’ Cancer Discovery Incubator offers the
selected innovator the opportunity to develop a proof-of-concept
experiment in their laboratories. Additionally, the winner will be
awarded funding, lab equipment and a unique mentorship with the
Immunomic executive team for one year. The winner will be announced on
mid-February 2017.
For more information about the Immunomic Therapeutics’ Cancer Discovery
Incubator please visit http://incubator.immunomix.com/.
About ITI
Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical stage
biotech company on a mission to pioneer vaccines that transform lives.
The company, based in Rockville, MD, is developing nucleic acid vaccines
based on the patented Lysosomal Associated Membrane Protein (LAMP)
Technology. Termed LAMP-Vax™, the exclusive immunotherapy technology
works with the body’s natural biochemistry system and has the potential
to improve a broad range of vaccines. ITI entered into a licensing
agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. in 2015 to explore the use of
LAMP-Vax in the prevention and treatment of allergic diseases, and is
now focused on cancer immunotherapy. The LAMP platform has been tested
in Phase I and II clinical studies. For more information, please visit www.immunomix.com.