 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How A 2015 Trial Sheds Light On The CRISPR Patent Case



2/2/2017 6:25:10 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
As has been written about—at length—elsewhere, much of the biotech world awaits the outcome of a patent dispute over CRISPR, a revolutionary form of gene-editing biotechnology worth many billions of dollars. Unlike a typical patent dispute in federal court, however, the CRISPR patent dispute—between the University of California-Berkeley and the Broad Institute of Cambridge, Mass.—is being waged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in an arcane administrative procedure known as an “interference.” Interferences, broadly conceived, are administrative trials to determine which of two (or more) parties invented something first. These procedures are rare, peculiar and, thanks to a 2011 change in U.S. patent law, dying. Much of the uncertainty surrounding the CRISPR patent dispute stems from uncertainties in the interference process itself.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 