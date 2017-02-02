MIXPACTM BarrelDose Modular Packaging And Application System From Sulzer: CPhI Award-Winning Packaging Innovation On Show At Pharmapack In Paris

HAAG, Switzerland & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sulzer’s MIXPACTM BarrelDose
modular packaging and application system delivers easier application,
increased shelf life for pharmaceutical ingredients and lower process
costs. The portfolio on display at the exhibition also includes
products from Sulzer’s German subsidiary GEKA.
Sulzer Mixpac and GEKA – subsidiaries of Sulzer Ltd., a global leader in
the manufacture and supply of liquid application and mixing technology
products and services – will present the award-winning MIXPACTM
BarrelDose packaging and application system at Pharmapack in Paris on
February 1 and 2, 2017. This unique modular system combines a pre-filled
container with a selection of compatible applicators. The MIXPACTM
BarrelDose system can be used for pharmaceutical, medical and veterinary
applications, including for procedures such as pharyngeal anesthesia and
gastroenterological treatments.
Modular system enhances storability and cuts costs
“The patent-protected BarrelDose system sets new standards in ease of
application, ergonomics and process costs, as well as in terms of
logistics,” commented Daniel Strasser, Market Management Healthcare at
Sulzer Mixpac. The system comprises two main components: a pre-filled
polymer barrel and a range of compatible applicator systems for various
types of application. “BarrelDose provides optimum barrier properties
for pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as exceptional flexibility and
safety when it comes to application,” explained Daniel Strasser. The
pre-filled container is made from a different material to the applicator
(optimized COC polymer), resulting in a longer shelf life. Sensitive
liquid ingredients are protected, while logistics and storage are
simplified. Besides enhancing safety of application, this also
guarantees optimum and even dispensing of ingredients. The system can be
used with a variety of applicators – spray, scraper, brush and drop –
thanks to the modular design.
Numerous customer benefits
The benefits for customers include safe and simple handling, a longer
shelf life and lower logistics and storage costs. “Our award-winning
MIXPAC™ BarrelDose modular packaging system for dispensing one- and
two-component liquid substances ensures environmentally-friendly,
low-cost packaging for pharmaceutical manufacturers combined with a wide
range of applicators for dispensing in the medical and veterinary
sectors – our clients are fully convinced,” said Pierre Michelet,
Director Market Segment Healthcare at Sulzer, speaking about the
innovative system. Daniel Strasser added: “The system is the innovative
response to the growing trend towards precise drug application.
Micro-bristle applicators combine deposition and application in a single
system, increasing the precision of application.”
Sulzer expands expertise and product
portfolio with acquisition of GEKA
Sulzer will be showcasing products from recently acquired subsidiary
GEKA at Pharmapack, alongside the award-winning MIXPACTM
BarrelDose system. The German manufacturer leads the way in the
production of application systems for the cosmetics industry and the
healthcare sector. For Sulzer’s customers, the acquisition translates
into enhanced product development thanks to additional know-how and a
wealth of experience. GEKA’s products complement Sulzer’s most important
core competence: the controlled application of liquids onto small
surfaces.
