Imara Receives Orphan Drug Designation For Lead Product Candidate IMR-687 For Sickle Cell Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imara
Inc, a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel
therapeutics for patients with sickle cell disease and other
hemoglobinopathies, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to the
company’s lead product candidate IMR-687 for the treatment of sickle
cell disease.
“This designation is granted to investigational new drugs that have
shown promise to address serious medical needs for patients living with
rare conditions,” said James McArthur, Ph.D., Founder, President, and
Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “This is an important milestone for
Imara, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to advance
potential new treatments for patients.”
Imara is conducting a Phase
1a clinical study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of
IMR-687 in healthy volunteers. In addition, Imara will assess
pharmacodynamic markers.
The FDA Office of Orphan Products Development grants orphan drug
designation to novel drugs and biologics that are intended for the safe
and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or
disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.
About IMR-687
IMR-687 was specifically designed to address the underlying pathology of
sickle cell disease. An orally-administered, highly potent and selective
phosphodiesterase 9 (PDE9) inhibitor, IMR-687 is a potentially
disease-modifying therapeutic for sickle cell disease as well as other
hemoglobinopathies. Pre-clinical data demonstrate IMR-687 reduces both
the sickling of red blood cells and blood vessel occlusion that cause
debilitating pain, organ damage, and early mortality in affected
patients.
About Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle cell disease is a rare, genetically inherited condition that
alters hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that transports oxygen
throughout the body. The altered hemoglobin distorts red blood cells
into a sickle, or crescent, shape. Painful episodes can occur when
sickled red blood cells, which are stiff and inflexible, get stuck in
small blood vessels. These episodes deprive tissues and organs of
oxygen-rich blood and can lead to vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC), acute
chest syndrome (ACS), and permanent damage to organs including the
liver, spleen, kidney and brain.
About Imara
Imara
Inc., a Cydan
Development company, is dedicated to developing novel therapeutics
for patients with sickle cell disease. Imara is developing IMR-687, a
highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9, to treat
patients with sickle cell disease. The company was launched following an
18-month diligence and de-risking scientific collaboration between
orphan drug accelerator Cydan Development and H. Lundbeck A/S with
initial funding from life science investors NEA, Pfizer Venture
Investments, Lundbeckfond Ventures, Bay City Capital and Alexandria
Venture Investments.