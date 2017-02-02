Employer:
Wearable AI System Can Detect A Conversation's Tone, MIT Reveals
MIT
Reveals
Tweet
2/2/2017
It’s a fact of nature that a single conversation can be interpreted in very different ways. For people with anxiety or conditions such as Asperger’s, this can make social situations extremely stressful. But what if there was a more objective way to measure and understand our interactions?
