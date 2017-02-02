Employer:
The Surprising Link Between Air Pollution And Alzheimer’s Disease,
University of Southern California
Study
2/2/2017
With environmental regulations expected to come under heavy fire from the Trump administration, new research offers powerful evidence of a link between air pollution and dementia risk.
For older women, breathing air that is heavily polluted by vehicle exhaust and other sources of fine particulates nearly doubles the likelihood of developing dementia, finds a study published Tuesday. And the cognitive effects of air pollution are dramatically more pronounced in women who carry a genetic variant, known as APOE-e4, which puts them at higher risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
News Release
Read at
International Business Times
