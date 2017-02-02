 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bangladeshi Girl May Be First Female With 'Tree Man Syndrome'



2/2/2017 5:49:40 AM

When a bark-like wart grew on 10-year-old Sahana Khatun's face four months ago, her father was not worried.

But after they began to spread, he became more concerned, travelling south from his village to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to get medical help.

Now doctors fear Sahana may be the first female to ever be afflicted by so-called "tree man syndrome".

