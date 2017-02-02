Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Bangladeshi Girl May Be First Female With 'Tree Man Syndrome'
Tweet
2/2/2017 5:49:40 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
When a bark-like wart grew on 10-year-old Sahana Khatun's face four months ago, her father was not worried.
But after they began to spread, he became more concerned, travelling south from his village to the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka to get medical help.
Now doctors fear Sahana may be the first female to ever be afflicted by so-called "tree man syndrome".
Read at
BBC News
Read at
CNN
Read at
New York Daily News
Read at
Guardian
Related News
Here's A Simple Memory Trick That Will Bring Back The Details,
Baylor University
Study
'Psychological Vaccine' May Protect Against Fake News, Alternative Facts
The Surprising Link Between Air Pollution And Alzheimer’s Disease,
University of Southern California
Study
Women Hold Just 1/10 Biotech Board Seats
Why The Bar Needs To Be Raised For Human Clinical Trials,
McGill University
Study
Why Being "Hangry" Can Change Your Mood,
University Of Hagen
Study
Death Rates For Many U.S. 30-Year-Olds Are Rising In An 'Extremely Unusual' Way
Sobi
Obtains Approval From The
European Commission (EC)
For New Dosing Frequency Of Orfadin
How Likely Are Foreign Terrorists To Kill Americans? The Odds May Surprise You,
Cato Institute
Study Reveals
Marinus Pharma
(MRNS) Release: Troubled Biotech Finally Gets Some Positive Trial Data
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
BBC News
•
CNN
•
New York Daily News
•
Guardian
•
Clinical - Research
•
Clinical - Research (World)
•
Genetic Disorder (misc)