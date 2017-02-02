 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Silver Nanowire Skin Sensor for Measuring Hydration Levels, North Carolina State University Study Reveals



2/2/2017

Athletes, soldiers, miners, and many others can suffer from dehydration, potentially putting them in mortal danger. Monitoring hydration levels within the body out in the field remains a challenge, but researchers at North Carolina State University have come up with a technology that may prove to be a consistent way of gauging hydration.

The North Carolina State team built a wireless skin sensor, which can be attached to the chest or wrist, and that uses special electrodes with silver nanowires to pick up small differences in the skin’s conductivity as the amount of water content changes.

