When Abdullah Al Hommada speaks, you can’t help but smile when you hear his joyful voice, filled with hope and ambition. It’s hard to believe that it's the same person who made a painful and arduous journey out of Syria less than two years ago.In May 2015, Al Hommada traveled from Deir Ezzor, his devastated hometown about 200 miles east of Aleppo, to the Netherlands, in the hopes of creating a better life for himself and his family.