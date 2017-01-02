|
How Likely Are Foreign Terrorists To Kill Americans? The Odds May Surprise You, Cato Institute Study Reveals
2/1/2017 6:16:40 AM
The idea that foreign terrorists pose a grave threat to Americans is sacrosanct to President Donald Trump's immigration ban, which he enacted on Friday.
Trump's executive order immediately barred about 220 million people from seven majority-Muslim nations from setting foot on US soil for the next few months. It also triggered nationwide and international protest, sowed confusion at airports, and attracted judicial challenges (and defeats), among other discord. Meanwhile, military and foreign policy experts expressed concern the ban may actually worsen the threat of terrorism.
comments powered by