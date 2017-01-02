|
Eli Lilly (LLY) Washes Its Hands of Another Phase 3 Study After the Failure of Solanezumab
2/1/2017 6:16:21 AM
Eli Lilly has taken another big reverse step in its retreat from solanezumab, the Alzheimer’s drug once considered the company’s lottery ticket in R&D.
Following the failure of Expedition 3, Lilly’s massively expensive third attempt to come up with solid data of its efficacy, investigators have now washed their hands of Expedition Pro, another Phase III study mounted for patients with prodomal disease, when their memory begins to fade but they can still function well on a daily basis.
In a call with analysts on Tuesday, CEO David Ricks says that in light of the overlap in Expedition 3 and the Expedition Pro study, there was no scientific basis to believe they would find a “meaningful benefit to patients with prodomal Alzheimer’s disease.”
