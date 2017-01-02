 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
ALS Patients Communicate for First Time in Years With New Device, PLoS Biology Reveals



2/1/2017 6:10:40 AM

European neuroscientists have developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can read the blood oxygen levels of the brain, and thus facilitate communication by reading the thoughts of patients unable to talk and suffering total paralysis.

The trial was conducted in four patients with locked-in syndrome, in which someone is completely paralyzed save for some eye movement. There are cases where patients eventually lose even their capacity to blink, effectively cutting off all worldly contact.

