Cancer Detection 2017: Breath Test May Prove Useful In Sniffing Out Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer, Imperial College London Study Reveals



2/1/2017 6:07:47 AM

Early detection of upper gastrointestinal cancer may someday be as simple as sniffing out a person's breath, a new study in the United Kingdom revealed.

Doctors typically diagnose stomach cancer or esophageal cancer through endoscopy, a process that involves easing a tube with camera down the digestive tract of a patient.

Such upper gastrointestinal cancers tend to be diagnosed late because symptoms are ambiguous. Statistics show that late diagnosis has led to a five-year survival rate of 15 percent.

Read at News Release


