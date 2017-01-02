|
Cancer Detection 2017: Breath Test May Prove Useful In Sniffing Out Upper Gastrointestinal Cancer, Imperial College London Study Reveals
Early detection of upper gastrointestinal cancer may someday be as simple as sniffing out a person's breath, a new study in the United Kingdom revealed.
Doctors typically diagnose stomach cancer or esophageal cancer through endoscopy, a process that involves easing a tube with camera down the digestive tract of a patient.
Such upper gastrointestinal cancers tend to be diagnosed late because symptoms are ambiguous. Statistics show that late diagnosis has led to a five-year survival rate of 15 percent.
