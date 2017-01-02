|
13 Questions For Bryan Roberts Of Venrock
2/1/2017 6:03:53 AM
Whatever venture capitalist Bryan Roberts is doing, it’s working. Roberts, a general partner with Venrock, has had nine of his portfolio companies reach a valuation of a billion dollars or more. Those investments were in digital health (AthenaHealth), genomics (Illumina) and biotech (Receptos). Now Roberts focuses mainly on digital health. Read my questions and his responses from our January 11 fireside chat at Digital Medicine Showcase in San Francisco. On January 25, Venrock closed on a new $450 million fund.
