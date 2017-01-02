 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

13 Questions For Bryan Roberts Of Venrock



2/1/2017 6:03:53 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Whatever venture capitalist Bryan Roberts is doing, it’s working. Roberts, a general partner with Venrock, has had nine of his portfolio companies reach a valuation of a billion dollars or more. Those investments were in digital health (AthenaHealth), genomics (Illumina) and biotech (Receptos). Now Roberts focuses mainly on digital health. Read my questions and his responses from our January 11 fireside chat at Digital Medicine Showcase in San Francisco. On January 25, Venrock closed on a new $450 million fund.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 