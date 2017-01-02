 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Moving From Big Pharma To Biotech—A Conversation With Achillion (ACHN)'s CSO



2/1/2017 6:01:31 AM

It’s becoming more and more common for senior, scientific executives to leave big drug companies either for small biotech companies or start-up initiatives. At times, of their own volition, these leaders make this transition despite enjoying a key leadership position with major responsibilities in a big company setting. A year ago, Dr. Joel Barrish, now the Chief Scientific Officer of Achillion, made such a move.

