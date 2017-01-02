Employer:
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Amgen
(
AMGN
) CEO Tells
Trump
the Company Plans to Hire 1,600 Employees This Year
Tweet
2/1/2017 5:58:28 AM
Amgen Chief Executive Robert Bradway told President Trump on Tuesday that the company would soon be adding 1,600 jobs.
The news of hiring by the Southern California biotech giant came as the president met with a group of pharmaceutical executives at the White House, where he told them their pricing “has been astronomical.”
“You folks have done a very great job over the years,” Trump told the executives according to Bloomberg, “but we have to get the prices down.”
Read at
Los Angeles Times
Read at
Pacific Coast Business Times
Read at
San Fernando Valley Business Journal
Read at
Bloomberg
