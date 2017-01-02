|
Here's A Simple Memory Trick That Will Bring Back The Details, Baylor University Study
2/1/2017 5:57:51 AM
If you want to remember more about what you’re reading right now, go tell someone about it when you’re done. Turns out that’s not only a convenient way for me to start this article, but it’s an effective technique to improve your recall of details.
The study that produced this tidbit of practical science tested it out by having students try to remember information from movie clips, like general plots and certain details of the storylines.
comments powered by