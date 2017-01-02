|
As Part of Digital Industrial Evolution, GE Corporation (GE) Lays Off an Undisclosed Number of Scientists in New York
General Electric Co. has laid off an undisclosed number of scientists at its GE Global Research Center in Niskayuna that originates many of the company's major discoveries.
GE Global Research spokesman Todd Alhart wouldn't say how many people were laid off Tuesday, but he said that the layoffs were also taking place at some of GE's research labs worldwide.
Sources with knowledge of the layoffs said that the number was several dozen, while one online estimate pinned the number as high as 160.
