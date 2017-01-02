|
The 3 Fastest Growing Drugs for Pfizer (PFE)
2/1/2017 5:36:58 AM
Pfizer Inc. is turning an important corner. After years of declining sales due to patent expiration on its megablockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor, the company finally appears to be on a path back to reporting year-over-year growth.
Investments in mergers and acquisitions deserve some credit for its improving fortune, but a lot of it also rests on fast-growing drugs churned out by its research and development team. Specifically, the company's notching significant sales growth from cancer drug Ibrance, anticoagulant Eliquis, and rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz. Can these drugs continue to support Pfizer's performance in 2017?
