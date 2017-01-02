|
Roche (RHHBY) Not Looking to Unload Its Diabetes Biz After Rumors it May Exit
2/1/2017 5:28:53 AM
Roche on Wednesday said competition and spending on new drugs would likely stall its margin growth in 2017 as the Swiss drugmaker grapples with patent expirations of some blockbuster medicines that will expose them to competition.
The Swiss drugmaker also dismissed speculation it was looking to unload its diabetes care unit, saying it was "committed" to the business.
Core earnings per share this year are now forecast to grow broadly in line with a low- to mid-single-digit sales rise, the company said.
