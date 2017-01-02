Catabasis (CATB) Plunges on DMD Drug Trial Failure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catabasis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, today announced top-line safety and efficacy
results for Part B of the MoveDMD® trial of edasalonexent
(CAT-1004) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The
objective of Part B of the MoveDMD trial was to evaluate the effects of
edasalonexent using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) T2 as a biomarker
at 12 weeks. The primary efficacy end point of average change from
baseline to week 12 in the MRI T2 composite measure of lower leg muscles
for the pooled edasalonexent treatment groups of 67 mg/kg/day and 100
mg/kg/day compared to placebo was not met (0.37 milliseconds for the
pooled edasalonexent treatment groups versus 0.47 milliseconds for
placebo, a smaller increase in MRI T2 correlating with less muscle
inflammation). The edasalonexent 100 mg/kg/day treatment group
consistently showed numerical improvement versus placebo across multiple
measures although the changes were not statistically significant. The 67
mg/kg/day treatment group had mixed results compared with both the 100
mg/kg/day treatment group and placebo, which in each case were not
statistically significant. Catabasis plans to complete a full analysis
of the data from Part B of the MoveDMD trial and to submit the data for
presentation at an upcoming scientific conference. The open-label
extension portion (Part C) of the MoveDMD trial is ongoing. Catabasis
intends to report the results from Part C in 2017, with an interim
update in Q2.
Thirty-one boys enrolled in Part B and all completed the trial. Both
dose levels of edasalonexent evaluated were well tolerated with no
safety signals observed. The majority of adverse events were mild in
nature and the most common treatment-related adverse events were
gastrointestinal, primarily mild diarrhea and vomiting. There were no
treatment-related serious adverse events, no drug discontinuations and
no dose reductions. Edasalonexent plasma exposure in Part B of the
MoveDMD trial was consistent with that observed in Part A.
Additional efficacy end points included three age-appropriate timed
function tests (10-meter walk/run, 4-stair climb and time to stand), the
North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA) and additional MRI measures. The
trial was not powered to detect statistically significant changes in the
timed function tests or NSAA and no significant changes were detected in
these measures for those dosed with edasalonexent versus placebo. For
all three timed function tests, the change in speed of performance from
baseline to week 12 was numerically better for the 100 mg/kg/day
treatment group compared to placebo. The change in NSAA was also
numerically better for the 100 mg/kg/day treatment group compared to
placebo. In addition to the lower leg, MRI T2 was also measured for the
upper leg. The results in MRI T2 score for change from baseline to week
12 for the vastus lateralis (a large component of the quadriceps) were
not statistically significant but showed a numerical improvement in the
100 mg/kg/day treatment group compared to placebo. Compared to the
placebo group, patients in the edasalonexent 100 mg/kg/day group had
characteristics of more advanced disease at baseline. Patients in this
treatment group had been diagnosed at a younger age and, at baseline,
did not perform as well on function tests.
“Although we did not meet the MRI T2 composite end point, the continued
safety, tolerability and plasma exposure data in Part B of the MoveDMD
trial are reassuring. We observed potential treatment-associated effects
at 12 weeks in the 100 mg/kg/day treatment group, which we believe
warrant further evaluation to see if the signals strengthen in the
longer-term data from the ongoing open-label extension. Following
additional data analysis from the open-label extension, we will
determine the next steps for edasalonexent in DMD,” said Jill C. Milne,
Chief Executive Officer of Catabasis. “We are enormously grateful to the
boys and the families involved in the MoveDMD trial as well as the
clinical trial site staff and patient groups who are making this trial
possible.”
“The top-line data results from Part B of the MoveDMD trial provide us
with an early snapshot of the effects of edasalonexent in boys with DMD
over a 12-week period. Continuing the open-label extension of the
MoveDMD trial will allow us to further evaluate the potential for
edasalonexent to provide benefit in DMD,” said Richard Finkel, M.D.,
Division Chief, Division of Neurology, Department of Pediatrics at
Nemours Children’s Health System and a Principal Investigator for the
study. “The unmet medical need in Duchenne is profound and potential
therapies that benefit all patients are needed.”
“We in the DMD community continue to learn from each completed clinical
trial and appreciate the effort of Catabasis in studying a potential
therapy that could be applicable for all of those affected by DMD
regardless of the underlying mutation type,” said Pat Furlong, Founding
President and Chief Executive Officer of Parent Project Muscular
Dystrophy (PPMD).
About Part B of the MoveDMD Trial
Part B of the MoveDMD
trial was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with 31
ambulatory boys between ages 4 and 7 with a genetically confirmed
diagnosis of DMD across a range of dystrophin mutations. The boys were
steroid naive. This portion of the trial was conducted at five sites in
the U.S., and assessed the safety and efficacy of edasalonexent in
patients at two dosing levels (67 mg/kg/day and 100 mg/kg/day) or
placebo before and after 12 weeks of dosing. The 67 mg/kg/day treatment
group was dosed 33 mg/kg twice per day and the 100 mg/kg/day treatment
group was dosed 33 mg/kg three times per day. Sixteen of the 17 boys who
participated in the first part of the MoveDMD trial (Part A)
participated in Part B. The primary efficacy end point in Part B for
which the trial was powered was average change from baseline to week 12
in MRI T2 measure for a composite of five lower leg muscles for the
pooled edasalonexent treatment groups, 67 mg/kg/day and 100 mg/kg/day,
compared to placebo. MRI T2 is a measure of the composition of muscle
and an indicator of muscle inflammation. Safety and tolerability were
also evaluated. Additional assessments were measured; however, the trial
was not powered for statistical significance for these assessments. The
additional assessments include timed function tests (10-meter walk/run,
4-stair climb and time to stand), the North Star Ambulatory Assessment
(NSAA), muscle strength measures and the pediatric outcomes data
collection instrument (PODCI).
The open-label extension (Part C) was initiated in July and includes
dosing with edasalonexent for 36 weeks beyond Part B and will evaluate
longer term safety and efficacy with the same clinical end points as in
Part B. PPMD and the Muscular Dystrophy Association have provided
funding to support participant travel for the MoveDMD trial.
More information about the MoveDMD trial can be found on the clinical
trials page of the Catabasis website and on ClinicalTrials.gov
under trial identifier NCT02439216.
Catabasis today also announced that Rick Modi, Chief Business Officer,
has submitted his resignation to pursue a new opportunity.
About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)
Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is
an investigational oral small molecule that is being developed as a
potential disease-modifying therapy for all patients affected by
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD or Duchenne), regardless of their
underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, a protein that is
activated in Duchenne and drives inflammation and fibrosis, muscle
degeneration and suppresses muscle regeneration. In animal models of
DMD, edasalonexent produced beneficial effects in skeletal, diaphragm
and cardiac muscle and improved function. The FDA has granted orphan
drug, fast track and rare pediatric disease designations and the
European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to
edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. We have previously reported
safety, tolerability and reduction in NF-kB activity in Phase 1 trials
in adults. We are currently conducting the MoveDMD® trial, a
three-part clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of
edasalonexent in boys ages 4 – 7 affected with DMD (any confirmed
mutation). Part A of the trial evaluated the safety, tolerability and
pharmacokinetics of, and NF-kB target engagement with,
edasalonexent in 17 boys with DMD. Part B of the trial was a
double-blind, placebo-controlled evaluation of the safety and efficacy
of edasalonexent over a 12-week period in 31 boys. The primary efficacy
end point for Part B was average change from baseline to week 12 in MRI
T2 measures in boys given edasalonexent compared to placebo. Additional
efficacy end points included age-appropriate timed function tests
(10-meter walk/run, 4-stair climb and time to stand), North Star
Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA), muscle strength and the pediatric outcomes
data collection instrument (PODCI). Part C is an open-label extension
with edasalonexent for 36 weeks beyond Part B and will evaluate longer
term safety and efficacy with the same clinical end points as Part B.
From the MoveDMD trial, we have reported that edasalonexent was well
tolerated with no safety signals. We reported top-line data for Part B
that the primary efficacy end point was not met. The full analyses of
data from Part B of the trial and from the ongoing open-label extension
are pending.
About Catabasis
At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is
to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their
families. Our SMART (Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted) linker
drug discovery platform enables us to engineer molecules that
simultaneously modulate multiple targets in a disease. We are applying
our SMART linker platform to build an internal pipeline of product
candidates for rare diseases and plan to pursue partnerships to develop
additional product candidates. For more information on the Company's
drug discovery platform and pipeline of drug candidates, please visit www.catabasis.com.
