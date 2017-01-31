 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Being "Hangry" Can Change Your Mood, University Of Hagen Study



1/31/2017 7:25:24 AM

Ever felt hungry and angry at the same time? There’s evidence that “hanger” is a real phenomenon, one that can affect your work and relationships.

The main reason we become more irritable when hungry is because our blood glucose level drops. This can make it difficult for us to concentrate, and more likely to snap at those around us.

Low blood sugar also triggers the release of stress-related hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, as well as a chemical called neuropeptide Y, which has been found to make people behave more aggressively towards those around them.

Read at New Scientist


