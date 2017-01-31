|
The Makers Of Insulin Are Being Accused Of Price-Fixing In A Class-Action Lawsuit
1/31/2017 7:17:02 AM
A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that the three companies that make insulin have been part of an "organized scheme to drive up prices at the expense of patients who need insulin drugs to live."
Insulin is a hormone that helps people absorb and process the sugar in food. Roughly 1.25 million people in the US who have Type 1 diabetes need to inject insulin to live, as do many people with Type 2 diabetes, the more common form.
