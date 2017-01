Mylan (MYL) Faces Federal Antitrust Investigator In EpiPen Business

Federal antitrust regulators are eyeing big drugmaker Mylan's EpiPen business, the company said Monday.Mylan, in a statement, said the Federal Trade Commission asked it "months ago" for information about its anti-allergy EpiPen "as part of a preliminary investigation."The disclosure comes nearly five months after two United States senators asked the FTC to investigate whether Mylan violated antitrust laws to protect the auto-injector EpiPen from competition.