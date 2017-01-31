 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Mylan (MYL) Faces Federal Antitrust Investigator In EpiPen Business



1/31/2017 7:08:12 AM

Federal antitrust regulators are eyeing big drugmaker Mylan's EpiPen business, the company said Monday.

Mylan, in a statement, said the Federal Trade Commission asked it "months ago" for information about its anti-allergy EpiPen "as part of a preliminary investigation."

The disclosure comes nearly five months after two United States senators asked the FTC to investigate whether Mylan violated antitrust laws to protect the auto-injector EpiPen from competition.

Read at CNBC


CNBC
   

