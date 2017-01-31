 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Here's Why Trump Will Struggle To Control "Murderous" Drug Prices



1/31/2017 6:59:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
President Trump sent a chill through the biopharma industry before he even took office, with his charge that drug companies are “getting away with murder” when it comes to pricing. But this is one issue that he won’t easily be able to sign away with the swoop of an executive order. Not only is his oft-cited solution of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices more complicated than it sounds, but he’ll be facing headwinds from a powerful industry that’s already launching counterattacks against anything that even resembles price controls.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 