Here's Why Trump Will Struggle To Control "Murderous" Drug Prices
1/31/2017 6:59:42 AM
President Trump sent a chill through the biopharma industry before he even took office, with his charge that drug companies are “getting away with murder” when it comes to pricing. But this is one issue that he won’t easily be able to sign away with the swoop of an executive order. Not only is his oft-cited solution of allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices more complicated than it sounds, but he’ll be facing headwinds from a powerful industry that’s already launching counterattacks against anything that even resembles price controls.
