 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Meet This Largely Over-Looked Phase 3 Alzheimer's Company



1/31/2017 6:13:21 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In a field dominated by Big Pharma and clinical trials that cost tens of millions of dollars, one small private company has made it all the way to Phase 3 trials in pursuit of an Alzheimer’s therapy.

The company is Accera. Based in Boulder, Colorado, its approach is so painstakingly simple that the industry has largely overlooked its lead compound, AC-1204.

The company had two lucky breaks, which, ironically have in some ways backfired in terms of awareness and credibility.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 