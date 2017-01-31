|
Meet This Largely Over-Looked Phase 3 Alzheimer's Company
1/31/2017 6:13:21 AM
In a field dominated by Big Pharma and clinical trials that cost tens of millions of dollars, one small private company has made it all the way to Phase 3 trials in pursuit of an Alzheimer’s therapy.
The company is Accera. Based in Boulder, Colorado, its approach is so painstakingly simple that the industry has largely overlooked its lead compound, AC-1204.
The company had two lucky breaks, which, ironically have in some ways backfired in terms of awareness and credibility.
