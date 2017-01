Meet This Largely Over-Looked Phase 3 Alzheimer's Company

In a field dominated by Big Pharma and clinical trials that cost tens of millions of dollars, one small private company has made it all the way to Phase 3 trials in pursuit of an Alzheimer’s therapy.The company is Accera. Based in Boulder, Colorado, its approach is so painstakingly simple that the industry has largely overlooked its lead compound, AC-1204.The company had two lucky breaks, which, ironically have in some ways backfired in terms of awareness and credibility.