Bay Area Biotech CEOs React to Trump's Travel Ban



1/31/2017 6:06:21 AM

Scientists, tech and biotech leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area, who already had been planning a March protest in Washington, moved quickly this weekend against President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at restricting immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries in the Middle East.

Social media was rich with anecdotal stories of scientific researchers returning to the United States from abroad but being halted at airports or directed back to their departure cities.



