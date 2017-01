Major FDA Decisions and Trial Disclosures to Watch Out for in February

One of the key things investors in biotech concerns need to be aware of is the timing of trial milestones and key FDA decisions. These can be critical especially to the direction of any "Tier 4" stock in this industry. Not knowing when these crucial catalysts should occur is like going hunting in the dark with a pellet gun.One thing all biotech investors should have in their arsenal is a good calendar of upcoming PDUFA dates the FDA has scheduled as well as when pivotal trial data will be likely announced.