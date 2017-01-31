 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area Biotech Employees May Soon Get a New Perk—Affordable Housing



1/31/2017 5:57:18 AM

A landmark biotechnology development standing to overhaul a key piece of Bayfront property near Oyster Point in South San Francisco will also include housing, according to a recent proposal amendment.

A previous proposal from Oyster Point Development to construct an expansive office and research space project for life sciences companies was altered Monday, Jan. 30, to include a vision for building 1,191 residential units.

The most recent version of project — expected to cost roughly $1.5 billion — proposed over 40 acres in the area east of Highway 101 is slated to include about 1 million square feet of research and development space plus a mix of rental apartments and condominiums to be built in later phases of construction.



