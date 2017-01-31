Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Bay Area Biotech Employees May Soon Get a New Perk—Affordable Housing
Tweet
1/31/2017 5:57:18 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
A landmark biotechnology development standing to overhaul a key piece of Bayfront property near Oyster Point in South San Francisco will also include housing, according to a recent proposal amendment.
A previous proposal from Oyster Point Development to construct an expansive office and research space project for life sciences companies was altered Monday, Jan. 30, to include a vision for building 1,191 residential units.
The most recent version of project — expected to cost roughly $1.5 billion — proposed over 40 acres in the area east of Highway 101 is slated to include about 1 million square feet of research and development space plus a mix of rental apartments and condominiums to be built in later phases of construction.
Read at
San Mateo Daily Journal
Read at
San Francisco Business Times
Related News
This Pharma Giant Just Revealed 7 Years of Its U.S. Drug Price Increase History
Women's Health Biotech
ObsEva
(OBSV) to Open Up U.S. HQ in Boston After $97 Million IPO
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Opens Cambridge Exploratory Science Center, Plans to Hire 30 More Employees
From Tenant to Owner: Cash-Rich
Regeneron
(REGN) Pays $720 Million for HQ
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) Release: Company Falls Behind Rival
Merck & Co.
(MRK), Will Not Pursue Faster Approval for Lung Cancer Combo
Novo Nordisk A/S
(NVO) Pumps $145 Million in UK Diabetes Research Center, Investment Buys More British Scientists
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Release: Company To Pay $625 Million To
Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY) In Cancer Patent Row
Zymeworks
Release: Biopharma Opens Up R&D Shop in Vancouver
Merck & Co.
(MRK) Expands Discovery to New South San Francisco Facility in Heart of Bay Area and Looks to Hire 100 Employees
PPD
(PPDI) To Open New Clinical Research Unit In Las Vegas
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
San Mateo Daily Journal
•
San Francisco Business Times
•
Biotech/Pharma - Real Estate
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs