Bay Area Biotech Employees May Soon Get a New Perk—Affordable Housing

A landmark biotechnology development standing to overhaul a key piece of Bayfront property near Oyster Point in South San Francisco will also include housing, according to a recent proposal amendment.A previous proposal from Oyster Point Development to construct an expansive office and research space project for life sciences companies was altered Monday, Jan. 30, to include a vision for building 1,191 residential units.The most recent version of project — expected to cost roughly $1.5 billion — proposed over 40 acres in the area east of Highway 101 is slated to include about 1 million square feet of research and development space plus a mix of rental apartments and condominiums to be built in later phases of construction.