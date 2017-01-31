|
Trump to Have Face-to-Face Meeting With Novartis AG (NVS) CEO, Other Pharma Bosses Today
1/31/2017 5:40:56 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused drugmakers of "getting away with murder" on prices, will meet executives from the pharmaceutical industry at the White House on Tuesday.
Switzerland's Novartis said its chief executive Joe Jimenez, chairman-elect of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), would be among those attending, after the White House announced the meeting on Monday.
Trump and the Republican-majority Congress, as well as raising concerns over medicine prices, have also begun rolling back former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare legislation.
