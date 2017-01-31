Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Takes a Magnifying Glass to Failed Phase II, Wants a Do-Over

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seres Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ:MCRB), a leading microbiome
therapeutics platform company, today reported that it has completed
in-depth analyses of the previously reported SER-109 Phase 2, eight-week
clinical study data in patients with multiply recurrent Clostridium
difficile infection. The company also reported the full, 24-week
SER-109 Phase 2 study results and open label extension study data.
“Since obtaining the unexpected SER-109 clinical study results last
summer, we have undertaken a comprehensive assessment of the program to
understand the reasons for the results”
President, CEO and Chairman of Seres. “We have now identified specific
factors that we believe contributed to the Phase 2 results, including
issues related to both the accurate diagnosis of C. difficile
recurrent infection, and potential suboptimal dosing of certain subjects
in the trial. The SER-109 analyses were recently shared with the FDA,
and we are actively discussing the design of a new clinical trial for
SER-109. There remains a compelling need for an effective, safe, and
convenient FDA approved therapy for patients with recurrent C.
difficile infection, and this investigation provides insights to
guide further clinical development of SER-109.”
Investigation Summary: C. difficile Diagnosis
Analysis was conducted to evaluate both the role of C. difficile diagnostic
testing in defining the correct SER-109 Phase 2 study entry population,
and in the proper diagnosis of C. difficile recurrences during
the study. In the Phase 2 study, 81% of study subjects (72 of 89
subjects) were enrolled based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based
testing for C. difficile, as well as clinical evaluation. An
important and increasingly well-appreciated limitation of PCR testing is
that while a positive result indicates that C. difficile
cytotoxin genes are present, a positive PCR test does not necessarily
indicate that the organism is viable and producing disease causing
cytotoxins, nor that C. difficile is the source of clinical
symptoms.1
Two separate observations were made pertaining to the effects of
discordant results from PCR and cytotoxin assay on the SER-109 trial.
The qualifying stool samples evaluated for Phase 2 study entry were not
available for retesting for cytotoxin, however, the company was able to
retest the samples associated with patients entering the open label
extension trial for the presence of the C. difficile cytotoxin
and determined that only 44% of samples (15 of 31 subjects) that tested
positive by PCR testing also tested positive based on C. difficile
cytotoxin assay. These results suggest that a substantial proportion of
patients who entered the SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been C.
difficile carriers and, therefore, C. difficile infection may
not have been the source of the clinical symptoms. In addition, data
from this analysis suggest that the use of PCR to measure C. difficile
may have overestimated study recurrences in both treatment arms of the
Phase 2 trial, further complicating interpretation of study results.
This was shown by reanalysis of samples with cytotoxin assay, from
patients diagnosed as recurrent in the Phase 2 study. In this retesting,
between one quarter and one half of presumed study recurrences may not
have been true C. difficile infections leading to pathology.
From the analyses described above, the company believes that
misdiagnoses may have occurred both in some patients entering the
SER-109 trial, as well as for recurrences diagnosed during the trial.
SER-109 Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, & Dosing
The company performed an in-depth analysis to examine SER-109 biological
activity in the Phase 2 trial, as measured by microbiome changes in
patients and downstream biological effects in the gastrointestinal
tract. Results demonstrated a statistically significant increase in the
richness of commensal spore-forming bacterial species in patients
treated with SER-109, as compared to those receiving placebo. These data
demonstrate that SER-109 successfully engrafted and was biologically
active in the Phase 2 study. In addition, among those patients with an
increased prevalence of specific SER-109 associated bacterial species, a
decreased rate of high confidence recurrences (i.e., recurrences
confirmed by C. difficile cytotoxin assay) was demonstrated.
The company also assessed whether the SER-109 dose impacted the degree
of microbiome changes observed. All Phase 2 patients received 1 X 108
bacterial spores, whereas patients in the prior SER-109 Phase 1b open
label study received doses ranging approximately 700-fold, from 3 X 107
to 2 X 1010 spores. The company also performed
high-resolution whole metagenomics sequencing of stool samples collected
from patients in both the SER-109 Phase 1b, as well as the Phase 2 trial
as part of this analysis. The analysis indicated that subjects in the
open-label Phase 1b study who received a higher dose achieved a
significantly greater increase in diversity of commensal spore-former
bacteria by 1 week post-treatment, as compared to both Phase 1b and
Phase 2 subjects treated with lower doses. These results suggest that
the dose used in the SER-109 Phase 2 study may have been suboptimal in
certain patients, and may have resulted in a less robust drug effect,
contributing to decreased efficacy in Phase 2, as compared to the Phase
1b study.
Much of the SER-109 Phase 2 microbiome-related learnings are based on
advancements in the computational analytics and higher resolution whole
metagenomics sequencing techniques that Seres is pioneering, and several
of these methods were developed after the SER-109 Phase 2 study was
designed. Insights obtained from this work may also benefit Seres’ broad
preclinical and clinical microbiome development pipeline.
Analysis of SER-109 Phase 2 Study Clinical Drug Product
The company also conducted a thorough and detailed investigation of the
potential impacts of manufacturing and formulation changes implemented
in the Phase 2 study. No issues regarding product quality or formulation
were identified which would have impacted the Phase 2 study results.
Summary of SER-109 24-Week and Open Label Extension Study Results
The full, 24-week Phase 2 study results continue to demonstrate that
SER-109 was generally well tolerated. The most common adverse events
associated with SER-109 included diarrhea, abdominal pain and
flatulence. The Phase 2 study population represented older individuals,
many in poor health, and a high rate of serious adverse events (SAEs)
was reported in both study arms. A numerically higher rate of SAEs was
observed in the SER-109 arm (15.0% versus 10.3% for placebo), however
there was no detectable pattern in the SAEs observed, and none of these
were considered to be SER-109 drug-related by the study investigators.
As expected with recurrent C. difficile infection, relatively few
additional recurrences occurred beyond 8 weeks, and the 24-week data
provides relatively little new information regarding efficacy. Based on
24-week data, five further patients recurred in the SER-109 arm, but
three of the five recurrences (60%) were in patients who terminated the
trial early, resulting in an imputed recurrence. In the placebo arm, one
patient also terminated the trial early, resulting in an imputed
recurrence. Early terminations, and loss of patients to follow-up, are
common in the long safety follow-up portions of clinical trials.
Phase 2 study subjects who experienced a C. difficile recurrence
had the option to enroll in an open label extension study, where they
were treated with SER-109 and were followed for an additional 24 weeks.
In total, 34 patients entered the open label extension study and 11
patients recurred during the initial 8-week study period, a 32%
recurrence rate.
Reference:
1. Polage, C. R., et al. (2015). Overdiagnosis of Clostridium
difficile Infection in the Molecular Test Era. JAMA Internal
Medicine, 175(11), 1792–1801.