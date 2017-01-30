 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pacemaker Data Lead To Arson Charges For Ohio Man



1/30/2017 7:37:40 AM

Pacemaker data reportedly led to arson and fraud charges for an Ohio man accused of torching his home for the insurance money.

Ross Compton of Middletown, Ohio, faces felony counts of aggravated arson and insurance fraud for the Sept. 19 fire at his home, which allegedly caused about $400,000 in damages and destroyed the 2,000-square-foot house, according to news reports.

Compton, who has an implanted artificial heart, told a 911 dispatcher that, “I grabbed a bunch of stuff, threw it out the window.” He later told police that he packed his suitcases and pitched them out of his bedroom window after breaking the glass with his cane, according to the Hamilton Journal-News and WLWT News.

