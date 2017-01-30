 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
To Probe Parkinson’s, Treat The Brain Like A Piece Of Electronics, Stanford University Study



1/30/2017 7:25:56 AM

If there’s a problem with a piece of electronics, the best way to troubleshoot is to check the flow of electricity through the various circuit components to spot faulty parts.

Bioengineer and neuroscientist Jin Hyung Lee, who studies Parkinson’s disease at Stanford University, has adapted that idea to diseases of the brain. Lee, who trained as an electrical engineer before becoming a brain researcher, wanted to give neuroscientists a way to probe brain ailments similar to how engineers troubleshoot faulty electronics.

Read at Futurity


