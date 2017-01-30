|
You Can Now Buy A Device That Tells You When You’re About To Eat Gluten
1/30/2017 7:17:00 AM
It’s finally here -- Nima, the highly anticipated portable gluten sensor, is now available for purchase in the United States.
The San Francisco-based startup behind the device has raised $14 million in venture capital to develop sensor technology that scans food for gluten in minutes. Here’s how it works: users place a tiny sample of food into a one-time-use capsule, insert the capsule into the device, and press the power button. In three minutes, Nima displays a test result – a wheat symbol if gluten is detected or a smile emoticon if it’s safe to eat.
comments powered by