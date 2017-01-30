 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fair Game: When Companies Dodge Disclosures, Investors Should Beware



1/30/2017 7:09:50 AM

Full and fair disclosure is at the heart of our nation's securities laws. So red flags fly when a company is silent on facts of interest to investors.

That investing truth came to mind a little over a week ago, when the pharmaceutical giant Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals settled a yearslong investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. In the Jan. 18 complaint, the commission contended that Mallinckrodt and its Questcor subsidiary had engaged in anti-competitive behavior by acquiring the rival drug to their costly H. P. Acthar Gel — which goes for $38,000 a vial — and keeping it off the market to protect their profits.

Read at CNBC


CNBC
  		 

