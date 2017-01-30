 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cancer, Hepatitis Treatments Set For Boost As China Overhauls Drugs List



1/30/2017 7:07:08 AM

China is set to add more than 300 new and traditional drugs to its list of medicines the state will help patients pay for, the first change in more than seven years that will boost treatments for cancer, kidney disease, hepatitis and haemophilia.

Blockbuster drugs such as GlaxoSmithKline's hepatitis drug Viread, AstraZeneca's heart drug Brilinta and Sanofi's chronic kidney disease drug Renvela were up for inclusion over the coming weeks, industry executives said, virtually guaranteeing an uplift in sales.

