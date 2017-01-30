 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Small Biotech's $4,500 Injection Is Used To Stop Heroin Overdoses



1/30/2017 7:05:55 AM

First came Martin Shkreli, the brash young pharmaceutical entrepreneur who raised the price for an AIDS treatment by 5,000 percent. Then, Heather Bresch, the CEO of Mylan, who oversaw the price hike for its signature EpiPen to more than $600 for a twin-pack, though its active ingredient costs pennies by comparison.

Now a small company in Richmond called Kaleo Pharma is joining their ranks. It makes an injector device that is suddenly in demand because of the nation’s epidemic use of opioids, a class of drugs that includes heavy painkillers and heroin.

Read at Washington Post


Addiction

