Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli In Court As Securities Fraud Case Moves Closer To Trial
1/30/2017 7:04:41 AM
Pharma bro Martin Shkreli and his now ex-lawyer definitely want to be tried separately on criminal charges.
Lawyers for Shkreli and his co-defendant Evan Greebel confirmed Thursday that the duo want separate juries to decide their fate on fraud and conspiracy charges in Brooklyn federal court.
If Judge Kiyo Matsumoto agrees, Shkreli would be tried first starting June 26. Greebel's trial will take place in October.
