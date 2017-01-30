 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Pharma Giant Just Revealed 7 Years of Its U.S. Drug Price Increase History



1/30/2017 6:05:37 AM

Add one more pharma industry titan to the list of companies combating - or at least explaining - extravagant drug price hikes.

Merck on Friday unveiled a "Transparency and Disclosures" page detailing business decisions.

Merck detailed that its increases on the list prices of brand name drugs and vaccines ranged anywhere from 7.5% to 10.5% between 2010 and 2014. In 2016, the company said that its price increased were limited to the single digits.

