This Pharma Giant Just Revealed 7 Years of Its U.S. Drug Price Increase History

Add one more pharma industry titan to the list of companies combating - or at least explaining - extravagant drug price hikes.Merck on Friday unveiled a "Transparency and Disclosures" page detailing business decisions.Merck detailed that its increases on the list prices of brand name drugs and vaccines ranged anywhere from 7.5% to 10.5% between 2010 and 2014. In 2016, the company said that its price increased were limited to the single digits.