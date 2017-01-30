|
2 New Names Emerge as Possible Buyout Candidates for M&A Hungry Gilead (GILD)
1/30/2017 5:58:10 AM
M&A activity is seeing a noticeable uptick to start the year compared to a punk 2016 for transactions.
Several notable purchases have already occurred in January. However, Gilead Sciences which is being pushed hard by analysts and investors to make a splash in M&A, remains sidelined.
Based on management comments, here are two acquisition targets that would make logical and strategic sense for the biotech giant.
comments powered by