Launching This Week, A Look at Biogen (BIIB)'s Spinoff Bioverativ
1/30/2017 5:53:19 AM
With around 400 employees, $325 million in cash and two drugs on the market that generated nearly $850 million in sales in fiscal 2016, Biogen’s hemophilia spinoff is not your average startup.
The company, called Bioverativ, is set to compete its separation from the Cambridge drugmaker and launch its own website on Wednesday. Shares of the company are already trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol “BIVVV.”
In an interview, Bioverativ CEO John Cox, who previously served as Biogen’s executive vice president of pharmaceutical operations and technology, said that the new company will be headquartered in Waltham at the former site of now-defunct biotech Forum Pharmaceuticals.
